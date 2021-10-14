Huber Capital Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313,272 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,133,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,115. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

