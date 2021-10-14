Huber Capital Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.