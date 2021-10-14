Huber Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Innospec makes up 2.5% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Innospec worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King dropped their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.