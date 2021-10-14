Huber Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 189,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

