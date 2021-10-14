Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

NYSE COP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $73.31. 384,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

