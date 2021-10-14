Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,182. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

