Huber Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $57,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xerox by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 457,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

