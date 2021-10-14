Huber Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,374,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

