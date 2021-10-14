Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $344.44. 134,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

