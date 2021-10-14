Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up about 3.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Horizon worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 47.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 98,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

