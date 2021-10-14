Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 29,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

