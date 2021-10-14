Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

