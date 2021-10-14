Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

