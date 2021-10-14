Huobi BTC Price Hits $57,514.40 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $7.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $57,514.40 or 1.00184760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

