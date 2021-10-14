Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 2.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.91 and last traded at C$13.05. Approximately 2,911,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,202,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,392,943.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

