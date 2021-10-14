Huttig Building Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,071 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,817% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBP stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 5,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,579. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

