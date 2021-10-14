Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.92 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $135.92 million and $524,435.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00237435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00095251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

