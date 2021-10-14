hybrix (HY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1,643.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

