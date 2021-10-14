Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.22

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 808466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

