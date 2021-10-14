Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Hyliion worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

