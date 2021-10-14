Hyper Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $462.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $77,655.54 and $462.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00122592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.17 or 0.99561850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.91 or 0.06440872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

