I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $144.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00319306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000165 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,164,900 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

