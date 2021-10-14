ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Hits Market Cap of $200,492.97

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $200,492.97 and $7.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.55 or 0.99776874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.24 or 0.06605900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

