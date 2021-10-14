Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $39.38

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $40.81. Ichor shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 360 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.