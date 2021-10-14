Iconic Token Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $1,752.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

