Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and $65,323.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

