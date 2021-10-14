Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.86. The company has a market cap of £735.39 million and a PE ratio of 960.00. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

In other Ideagen news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.