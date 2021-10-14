Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.10

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Idena has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $131,597.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00098867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,351,153 coins and its circulating supply is 52,228,905 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

