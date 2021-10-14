Idle Market Cap Hits $9.88 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $126,442.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

