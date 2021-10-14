IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.14

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $29.30. IKONICS shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 27,680 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

