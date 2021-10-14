Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

ILMN stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.02. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,720. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

