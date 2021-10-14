Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.10. 948,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,894. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

