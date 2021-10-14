ImageCash Price Tops $0.0017 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $9,123.34 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

