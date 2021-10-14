Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.