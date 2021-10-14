Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.17. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

