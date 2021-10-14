Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in September

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

