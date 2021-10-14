Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACQRU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

