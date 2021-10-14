Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

