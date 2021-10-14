Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.91

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and traded as low as $41.25. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 3,862 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

