Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $13.51 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $13.51 million and $1,095.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

