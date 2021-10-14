InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InflaRx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

