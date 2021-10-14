Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 95,598 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners accounts for 2.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Holly Energy Partners worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,006. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

