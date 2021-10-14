Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 3.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,157 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,327. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

