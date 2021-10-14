Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 916,749 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 2.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of EnLink Midstream worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,810,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 62,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

