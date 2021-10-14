Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

