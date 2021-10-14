Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners makes up about 3.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $17,943,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 9,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,718. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.