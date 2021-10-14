Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.67 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 27,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

