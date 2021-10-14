Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.28 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up 5.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of DCP Midstream worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,292. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCP. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

