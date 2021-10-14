Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.83 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 578,861 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 6.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,562. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.