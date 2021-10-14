Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.73 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 580,281 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 7.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Western Midstream Partners worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 14,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

